Homrich & Berg Buys Shares of 6,198 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,485. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.