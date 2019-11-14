Homrich & Berg Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Amgen were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 402.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.12. 90,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.76. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,674. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.47.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

