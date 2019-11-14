Homrich & Berg Sells 1,439 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $726.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.