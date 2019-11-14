Homrich & Berg Sells 1,925 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,782. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.