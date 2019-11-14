Homrich & Berg Sells 358 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,436,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGOV traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

