Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HZN. B. Riley set a $2.50 target price on Horizon Global and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:HZN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 193,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,639. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Horizon Global has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $123.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Global will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Global news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,798.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,686.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 507,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,728.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,543 shares of company stock worth $333,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 404,930 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

