Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Horizon Oil Ltd (ASX:HZN) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), 1,184,186 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.30 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.12.

About Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN)

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons; Maari/Manaia fields in New Zealand; and Stanley condensate/gas development and six onshore permits in Papua New Guinea.

