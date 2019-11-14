HSBC Reiterates €14.80 Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.62 ($17.00).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

