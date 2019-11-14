HSBC Upgrades Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 533 ($6.96).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AML. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 802.60 ($10.49).

AML traded up GBX 17.40 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 502.40 ($6.56). 396,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 470.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 702.07. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 371.10 ($4.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

In other news, insider Najeeb Al Humaidhi sold 961,550 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total transaction of £9,615,500 ($12,564,353.85).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

