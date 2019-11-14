Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huazhu Group from $42.20 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 14,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,310,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,111,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,768 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3,606.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,689,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,926,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

