Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huazhu Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.80. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

