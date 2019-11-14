Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.37. 223,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,078. Humana has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $336.13. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.40.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.