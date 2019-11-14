Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HII traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,420. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $256.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.94. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,018 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

