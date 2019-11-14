IAA (NYSE:IAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

IAA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30. IAA has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $49.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IAA in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

