iBank Market Cap Hits $2,762.00 (IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. iBank has a total market capitalization of $2,762.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iBank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iBank has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,939.30 or 2.05985584 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000464 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021695 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

iBank Profile

iBank (CRYPTO:IBANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

iBank Coin Trading

iBank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

