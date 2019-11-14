IBM Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

