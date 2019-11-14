IBM Retirement Fund Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 45.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.7% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 56,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Dillon acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $222,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,449.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,370. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 3,920,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,734,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

