IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

COP traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.16. 1,413,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

