IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

IEX opened at $161.68 on Thursday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $173.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

In other news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,584.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

