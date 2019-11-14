Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after buying an additional 1,219,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after buying an additional 659,248 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 656,821 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,180 shares of company stock valued at $57,725,646. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.