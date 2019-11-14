ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Announces Earnings Results

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

Shares of ImageWare Systems stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 259,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. ImageWare Systems has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.