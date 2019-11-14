Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 274.8% from the September 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,731,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29. Immunic has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.51.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

