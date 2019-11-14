Independent Research Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €78.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.06 ($89.60).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded down €1.76 ($2.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €74.00 ($86.05). The stock had a trading volume of 216,718 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The company has a fifty day moving average of €75.61 and a 200 day moving average of €74.90.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

