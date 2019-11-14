Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.64 ($23.99).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.