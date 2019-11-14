Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INFN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Infinera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $938.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth $1,455,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Infinera by 45.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,198,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 373,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Infinera by 39.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 76,439 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Infinera by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 64,699 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth $1,328,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

