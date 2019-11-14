Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, approximately 5,241,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 2,613,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $938.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 95.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 20.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $76,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 63.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

