Informa’s (INF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

INF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.09) price target (down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Informa to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Informa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 887.44 ($11.60).

Get Informa alerts:

Informa stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 792 ($10.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 792.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 814.44. Informa has a one year low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.