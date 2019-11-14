Ink Protocol (XNK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,560.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and COSS. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $267,391.00 and $93,560.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00244400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.01463423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00147281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,259,573 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene, COSS and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

