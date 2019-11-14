InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IHT opened at $1.51 on Thursday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

