INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.60, approximately 9,265 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 22,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.17.

INPEX CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

