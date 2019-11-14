Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Down 28.6%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price traded down 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 19,908,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 651% from the average session volume of 2,649,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 462.47% and a negative return on equity of 210.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inpixon stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,089 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Inpixon worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

