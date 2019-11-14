Insider Buying: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) COO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) COO Robert Paul Discordia purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $11,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,843. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,963. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.87. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 159.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 253,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 220,625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

