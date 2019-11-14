Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) COO Acquires 42,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) COO Remi Anthony Berthelet bought 42,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

GTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

