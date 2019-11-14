Insider Buying: HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Chairman Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Chairman Michael James Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $21,420.00.

HONE stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $626.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

