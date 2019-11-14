Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OXY opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 86,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

