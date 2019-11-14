Insider Buying: Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,285. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SENEA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,109. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. Seneca Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 134.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 59.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 53,198 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 126.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

