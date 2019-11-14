Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires 51 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 51 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $647.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,024.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 28 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $645.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,060.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $654.49 per share, for a total transaction of $5,890.41.

On Monday, November 4th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $647.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,830.47.

On Friday, November 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 496 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $622.78 per share, for a total transaction of $308,898.88.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $594.46 per share, for a total transaction of $8,322.44.

On Monday, October 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $607.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,463.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $607.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,469.57.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $613.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523.30.

On Monday, October 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $596.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371.65.

On Friday, October 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400.27.

TPL opened at $664.37 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $409.00 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. White Elm Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Elm Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

