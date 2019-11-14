Insider Buying: TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director David Weill purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TMDX stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,283. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TransMedics Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.