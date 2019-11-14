Insider Selling: Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director Sells 19,466 Shares of Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director Justin Sadrian sold 19,466 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $1,345,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVLR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 179,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,146. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $101.00 price target on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

