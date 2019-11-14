Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Sells 32,638 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $925,940.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,533.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $235,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

