Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells 5,301 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,301 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $201,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CARG opened at $38.42 on Thursday. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CarGurus by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

