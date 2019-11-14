Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells 6,890 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Chris Spurio sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $183,411.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chris Spurio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CBIZ alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, Chris Spurio sold 9,785 shares of CBIZ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $261,748.75.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.32. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CBIZ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CBIZ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.