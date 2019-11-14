Insider Selling: Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Insider Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) insider Jean-Briac Perrette sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $17,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DISCA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. 4,132,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,742. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 132.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 7.0% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 223.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

