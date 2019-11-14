Insider Selling: Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $58,100.00.

Ronen Tchelet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of Dyadic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $65,300.00.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Dyadic International, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DYAI shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $9,534,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $4,443,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

