Insider Selling: Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) CEO Sells 22,348 Shares of Stock

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,374.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SATS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,529. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Echostar’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Echostar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,551,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,406,000 after buying an additional 270,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,478,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Echostar by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 971,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,064,000 after buying an additional 186,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,480,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

