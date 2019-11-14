Insider Selling: Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $210,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE NSP traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.57. 739,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,598. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 99,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 64.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 124,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on shares of Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

