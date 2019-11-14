Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 22,321 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $380,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter J. Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, Walter J. Haas sold 50,749 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $867,807.90.

LEVI opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,066,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,418 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 77,224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,319 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.