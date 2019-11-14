Insider Selling: Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) insider Nick Basing sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £267,000 ($348,882.79).

Nick Basing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Nick Basing acquired 25,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £65,250 ($85,260.68).

TEG stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 253.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ten Entertainment Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ten Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

