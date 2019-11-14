Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,269 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,828.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $100.61. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,410. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $106.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

