Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 880.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,139,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,802 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,975,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,113,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,529,000 after acquiring an additional 783,467 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 79,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,978. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.18.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

